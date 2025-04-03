Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 103,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 74,131 shares.The stock last traded at $95.28 and had previously closed at $100.87.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.