Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 103,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 74,131 shares.The stock last traded at $95.28 and had previously closed at $100.87.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 5.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
