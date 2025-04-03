B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin Sells 30,150 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 30,150 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$125,725.50.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.14. 1,812,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTO shares. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

