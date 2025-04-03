Rune Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,543.21 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001337 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $5,457.95 and $42,543.21 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 1.14454725 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $49,671.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

