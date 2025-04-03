Non-Playable Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89.08 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $89.08 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Non-Playable Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,005.27 or 0.99873703 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,456.15 or 0.99204933 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,330,233,459.6016324 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01140587 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,492,018.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Playable Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Playable Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.