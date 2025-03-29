Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 40,653 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,653 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,459,000 after buying an additional 64,958 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 593.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 399.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $935.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,070. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. This trade represents a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,594. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

