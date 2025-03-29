Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,227 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,444,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after buying an additional 3,671,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,020 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

