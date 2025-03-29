Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OWL. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,179,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OWL opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

