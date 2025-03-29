Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Decreases By 39.5%

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BSCX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,455. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
