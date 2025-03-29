Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SHG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 211,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.