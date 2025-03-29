Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medallion Bank Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Bank ( NASDAQ:MBNKP Free Report ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.