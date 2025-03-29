Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
Medallion Bank Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.
Medallion Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Medallion Bank Company Profile
Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medallion Bank
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.