Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance
KITTW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 24,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,639. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
