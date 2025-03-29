Short Interest in Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Expands By 59.9%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,500 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 239.8 days.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HWDJF remained flat at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.