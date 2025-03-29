Short Interest in Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Expands By 59.9%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,500 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 239.8 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HWDJF remained flat at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company’s product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

