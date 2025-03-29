Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Latam Logistic Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LPA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Latam Logistic Properties has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $525.00.

Latam Logistic Properties Company Profile

Logistic Properties of the Americas develops, builds and operates logistic real estate properties. The company was headquartered in San Rafael de Escazu, Costa Rica.

