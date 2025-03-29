Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Shares of LDP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 59,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,256. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

