Korea Investment CORP Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $24,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $359.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.22. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $529.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

