iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of IBIT opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

