Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Humana stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Humana Trading Down 2.4 %

HUM stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

