Short Interest in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Expands By 69.2%

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ OZEM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 million and a PE ratio of 26.36. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

