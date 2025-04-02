Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 34,343 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,343 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 94,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

