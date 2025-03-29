Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:HYKE)

Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:HYKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181. Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.
Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
