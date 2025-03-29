ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 161.7% in March

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 161.7% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
ZOZO Trading Down 6.0 %
ZOZO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.72.
About ZOZO
