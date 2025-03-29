Short Interest in Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Expands By 59.6%

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the February 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SPIWF remained flat at C$30.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.33. Spie has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$30.81.

SPIE SA engages in the provision business support services. It operates through the following segments: France, Germany & Central Europe, North-Western Europe, and Oil & Gas and Nuclear. The France segment includes French activities in multi-technical services and communications. The Germany & Central Europe segment comprises the group’s activities in Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland in multi-technical services.

