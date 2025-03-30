11,700 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Our Latest Report on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.