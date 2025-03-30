Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Revvity stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revvity alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Revvity Stock Down 1.6 %

RVTY stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $117.16.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Revvity by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after buying an additional 41,497 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.