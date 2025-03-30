Bcwm LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SCHE stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.