Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,987,000 after acquiring an additional 127,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $89,192,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,639,000 after buying an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $135.91 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.95 and a 12 month high of $190.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. UBS Group upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

