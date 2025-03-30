Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,622 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.44 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

