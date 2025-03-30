26,443 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,286,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bcwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Home Depot by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,925,498,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

