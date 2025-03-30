Bcwm LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,778.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 192.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,611 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

