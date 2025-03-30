Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

