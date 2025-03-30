6,986 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

