ARK & TLK Investments LLC Sells 6,975 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $31,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

