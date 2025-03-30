Synapse Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.55 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and $4.41 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 199,660,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

