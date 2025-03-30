American Money Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 189,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $359.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.31. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $529.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

