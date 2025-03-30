Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Boosted by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.6 %

APO opened at $136.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.