Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,778 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

