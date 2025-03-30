Bullseye Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,827 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,827 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %
WMT opened at $85.08 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $682.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,528 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.