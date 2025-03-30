RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 930 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 97,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 471.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.14 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

