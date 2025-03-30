American Money Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Money Management LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 1.3% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $237.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.32 and its 200 day moving average is $270.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.05.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

