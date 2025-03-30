Bank Stocks To Watch Now – March 29th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Bank of America, PayPal, Vertiv, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are publicly traded shares issued by banks, representing an ownership stake in these financial institutions. Their performance is closely tied to economic conditions, interest rate environments, and regulatory changes, which can significantly influence their valuation and investor returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $12.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.94. 46,247,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,068,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.77. The company has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $242.97. 11,975,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,343,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE MA traded down $17.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $540.57. 2,656,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,525. The company has a market capitalization of $492.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $550.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.65.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.24. 34,246,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,258,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $313.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

PYPL traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.15. 16,521,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,225,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,141,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746,925. Vertiv has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $70.71. 13,550,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140,434. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

