Anneliese Olson Sells 21,545 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HP Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Read Our Latest Report on HP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.