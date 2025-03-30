Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 2% on Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $168.60 and last traded at $168.58. 7,550,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 28,933,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.99.

Specifically, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day moving average is $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Broadcom by 858.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,599,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,367 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 896.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 160,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 903.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,025,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,932,000 after buying an additional 923,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

