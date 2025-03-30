Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $27.31 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.