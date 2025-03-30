Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

