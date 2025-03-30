UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.67 Million Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Veralto by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,770 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

