Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.06. 8,885,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 36,714,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $274,694,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

