Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,018.72. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,029 shares of company stock worth $226,168. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 1,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $8.03 on Friday. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $724.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

