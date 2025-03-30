Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 54,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $173.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

