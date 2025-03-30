Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 355,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,169,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

IEUR opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

