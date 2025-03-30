Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Decreases By 36.2%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.6 days.
Azimut Price Performance
AZIHF opened at $29.90 on Friday. Azimut has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.
About Azimut
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.